Frisch Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 122 stocks valued at a total of $259.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(5.77%), VB(4.85%), and VO(4.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Frisch Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 329,704 shares in BATS:POCT, giving the stock a 3.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $29.5915 per share and a market cap of $238.21Mil. The stock has returned 1.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

Frisch Financial Group, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 121,690 shares. The trade had a 2.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $54.05 per share and a market cap of $49.69Bil. The stock has returned -14.26% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

The guru established a new position worth 38,859 shares in ARCA:RSP, giving the stock a 2.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.8 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $150.92 per share and a market cap of $33.00Bil. The stock has returned -1.36% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.80.

During the quarter, Frisch Financial Group, Inc. bought 47,030 shares of NAS:QQEW for a total holding of 117,129. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.05.

On 08/15/2022, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund traded for a price of $101.26 per share and a market cap of $1.20Bil. The stock has returned -10.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a price-book ratio of 4.88.

The guru sold out of their 52,366-share investment in BATS:USMV. Previously, the stock had a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.1 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF traded for a price of $75.71 per share and a market cap of $29.02Bil. The stock has returned -0.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a price-book ratio of 4.02.

