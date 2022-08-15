Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

ONE BROADWAY, 9TH FLOOR Cambridge, MA 021421012

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $466.00Mil. The top holdings were CPNG(65.66%), SNOW(15.22%), and BOC(11.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought 1,400,000 shares of NYSE:BOC for a total holding of 2,707,786. The trade had a 6.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.96.

On 08/15/2022, Boston Omaha Corp traded for a price of $27.9001 per share and a market cap of $833.34Mil. The stock has returned -5.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boston Omaha Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 183.49 and a price-sales ratio of 13.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 3,622-share investment in NAS:ABNB. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $130.8 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Airbnb Inc traded for a price of $124.675 per share and a market cap of $79.62Bil. The stock has returned -17.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Airbnb Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.04, a price-book ratio of 15.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.82 and a price-sales ratio of 11.15.

During the quarter, Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought 7,816,529 shares of NYSE:CPNG for a total holding of 24,014,645. The trade had a 22.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.39.

On 08/15/2022, Coupang Inc traded for a price of $18.37 per share and a market cap of $33.31Bil. The stock has returned -44.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Coupang Inc has a price-book ratio of 16.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.67.

The guru established a new position worth 4,000,000 shares in NAS:GRAB, giving the stock a 2.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.08 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Grab Holdings Inc traded for a price of $3.85 per share and a market cap of $14.78Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grab Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.46 and a price-sales ratio of 35.98.

The guru sold out of their 55,193-share investment in NAS:SUMO. Previously, the stock had a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.59 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Sumo Logic Inc traded for a price of $8.76 per share and a market cap of $1.04Bil. The stock has returned -55.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sumo Logic Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.53 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.