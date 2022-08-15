Concorde Financial Corp recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 38 stocks valued at a total of $90.00Mil. The top holdings were PHYS(14.31%), TPL(13.30%), and ABBV(7.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Concorde Financial Corp’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 27,458-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 4.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.99 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $291.61 per share and a market cap of $2,172.71Bil. The stock has returned 0.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-book ratio of 13.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.24 and a price-sales ratio of 11.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 30,481-share investment in NYSE:PXD. Previously, the stock had a 4.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $253.61 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $223.61 per share and a market cap of $53.16Bil. The stock has returned 55.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 33,683-share investment in NYSE:JNJ. Previously, the stock had a 3.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $178.16 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $165.87 per share and a market cap of $435.42Bil. The stock has returned -3.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-book ratio of 5.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.73 and a price-sales ratio of 4.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 22,765-share investment in NYSE:HSY. Previously, the stock had a 3.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $217.91 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, The Hershey Co traded for a price of $227.1 per share and a market cap of $46.28Bil. The stock has returned 29.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Hershey Co has a price-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-book ratio of 16.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.19 and a price-sales ratio of 4.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 118,692-share investment in NYSE:SLB. Previously, the stock had a 2.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $41.7 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Schlumberger Ltd traded for a price of $35.38 per share and a market cap of $49.79Bil. The stock has returned 26.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Schlumberger Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

