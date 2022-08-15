Brooklyn FI, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $101.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(11.57%), IWN(9.56%), and VTI(9.32%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Brooklyn FI, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Brooklyn FI, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VTEB by 222,128 shares. The trade had a 9.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.91.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.95 per share and a market cap of $18.26Bil. The stock has returned -6.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Brooklyn FI, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SCHB by 150,160 shares. The trade had a 6.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.06.

On 08/15/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $50.09 per share and a market cap of $22.00Bil. The stock has returned -5.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a price-book ratio of 3.26.

Brooklyn FI, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VEA by 110,772 shares. The trade had a 4.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $43.29 per share and a market cap of $99.06Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a price-book ratio of 1.44.

Brooklyn FI, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IWN by 29,890 shares. The trade had a 4.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.57.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $156.92 per share and a market cap of $12.98Bil. The stock has returned -0.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

Brooklyn FI, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPEM by 117,003 shares. The trade had a 3.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.73.

On 08/15/2022, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $35.23 per share and a market cap of $5.75Bil. The stock has returned -14.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.63.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

