LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave, Inc. ( DAVE) (“Dave” or the “Company”), a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field, today announced that it will host a Town Hall event for retail investors on the investing platform Public.com on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



The Town Hall will invite retail investors to submit questions for Founder & CEO Jason Wilk following Dave’s Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 11, 2022 and follow along as he responds live via the Public.com investing platform at 12 p.m. ET on August 18. Investors on Public.com can submit questions beginning on August 12.

Town Halls on Public.com give investors direct access to the executives behind the companies they invest in or want to learn more about. Investors have the opportunity to inquire about earnings, leadership vision, business strategy, recent announcements, and more. Access to the Q&A will be available in the Public.com platform and at Public.com/town-hall.

Prior to the Town Hall, Dave’s Second Quarter 2022 Results conference call was simulcast live to retail investors via Public.com’s in-app audio feature, Public Live, on August 11, 2022. A replay can also be found on Dave’s investor relations website at https://investors.dave.com/ .



About Dave

Dave is a banking app on a mission to build products that level the financial playing field. Dave's financial tools, including its debit card and spending account, help millions of customers bank, budget, avoid overdraft fees, find work and build credit. For more information, visit www.dave.com .

About Public.com

Public.com is an investing platform that helps people be better investors. Members can build a portfolio with any fractional asset — from stocks & ETFs to crypto & NFTs to art & collectibles — all in one place. On Public, ownership unlocks an experience of content and education, contextual to their portfolio, created by a community of millions of investors, creators, and analysts. Public puts investors first, and doesn't sell trades to market makers or take money from Payment for Order Flow (PFOF). Learn more at www.public.com .

