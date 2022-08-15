Arnold Van Den Berg recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Since founding Century Management in 1974, Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio) has handily beaten all of the indices. Mr. Van Den Berg is a value investor, and considers himself a student of Benjamin Graham.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 86 stocks valued at a total of $375.00Mil. The top holdings were PXD(8.21%), BRK.B(7.39%), and GOOG(5.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 49,742-share investment in NYSE:DG. Previously, the stock had a 2.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.26 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Dollar General Corp traded for a price of $252.31 per share and a market cap of $57.22Bil. The stock has returned 7.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dollar General Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-book ratio of 9.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 30,456-share investment in NYSE:MCK. Previously, the stock had a 2.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $319.73 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, McKesson Corp traded for a price of $366.51 per share and a market cap of $52.65Bil. The stock has returned 85.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McKesson Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 38.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 18,596 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $299.92 per share and a market cap of $660.02Bil. The stock has returned 4.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.95, a price-book ratio of 1.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio) bought 343,663 shares of NYSE:ESTE for a total holding of 466,998. The trade had a 1.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.68.

On 08/15/2022, Earthstone Energy Inc traded for a price of $14.3 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned 81.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Earthstone Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 34,509 shares in NYSE:SWK, giving the stock a 0.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $123.29 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Stanley Black & Decker Inc traded for a price of $100.16 per share and a market cap of $14.79Bil. The stock has returned -48.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 14.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.