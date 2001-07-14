PowerSchool, the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, today announced the appointment of Fred Studer as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately. Mr. Studer brings over 30 years of experience as a marketing leader crafting strategic company narratives to help modernize and redefine market perception, increase awareness, and drive conversions. Mr. Studer will lead PowerSchool’s Marketing team in developing and executing the strategic direction of the PowerSchool brand, corporate communications, demand generation, and solution marketing.

“Fred has a proven track record of building and growing some of the largest tech brands today including Tibco Corporation, FinancialForce and Microsoft,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “With his extensive experience crafting brand narratives, building brand awareness and developing go-to-market strategies, we’re confident he will help PowerSchool achieve our global market leadership aspirations.”

Mr. Studer brings more than three decades of experience leading world-renowned marketing teams. His experience includes:

Chief Marketing Officer at Tibco Corporation where he recrafted the brand narrative, corporate identity, and execution strategy, rationalized product go-to-market strategy and market segmentation to drive profit and growth; and modernized demand generation to drive reduction of spend and increased conversions.

where he recrafted the brand narrative, corporate identity, and execution strategy, rationalized product go-to-market strategy and market segmentation to drive profit and growth; and modernized demand generation to drive reduction of spend and increased conversions. Chief Marketing Officer at FinancialForce Corporation where he led product strategy and market segmentation to drive focus and business growth and increased awareness including 300+% year over year social reach and mentions.

where he led product strategy and market segmentation to drive focus and business growth and increased awareness including 300+% year over year social reach and mentions. General Manager, Microsoft Office & Microsoft Dynamicswhere he led multi-functional teams, set long-term business strategy, aligned product plans with R&D and built and executed marketing strategy.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that is working to power the education ecosystem and help educators and students realize their full potential,” said Fred Studer. “I thrive on building awareness for technology solutions that drive impact and I look forward to partnering with the entire PowerSchool team to create compelling product and marketing strategies that will propel the brand to the next level.”

Mr. Studer also led worldwide marketing as the CMO of NetSuite and Gigamon and held senior marketing leadership roles at Oracle. He earned his B.S. in accounting and finance from the University of Colorado Boulder.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) is the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America. Its mission is to power the education ecosystem with unified technology that helps educators and students realize their full potential, in their way. PowerSchool connects students, teachers, administrators, and parents, with the shared goal of improving student outcomes. From the office to the classroom to the home, it helps schools and districts efficiently manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resources, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, assessments, and analytics in one unified platform. PowerSchool supports over 45 million students globally and more than 15,000 customers, including over 90 of the top 100 districts by student enrollment in the United States, and sells solutions in over 90 countries. Visit www.powerschool.com to learn more.

