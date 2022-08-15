Ruane Cunniff recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Bill Ruane and Rick Cunniff started the firm in 1969 in the belief that they could outperform the stock market by investing in great businesses selling at reasonable prices and staying with them as long as they remained attractive. By doing exhaustive primary research, ignoring fads and sticking to their principles, the firm has built an enviable track record.

William Ruane was a Graham-and-Doddsville superinvestor recognized by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio). He was a student of Benjamin Graham, and attended his class at the same time as Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $7.68Bil. The top holdings were UNH(8.98%), ICE(7.99%), and KMX(7.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,053,467 shares of NYSE:ICE for a total holding of 6,523,771. The trade had a 3.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.3.

On 08/15/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $109.985 per share and a market cap of $61.38Bil. The stock has returned -4.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.18 and a price-sales ratio of 6.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ELV by 743,441 shares. The trade had a 3.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $494.66.

On 08/15/2022, Elevance Health Inc traded for a price of $490.91 per share and a market cap of $117.75Bil. The stock has returned 34.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Elevance Health Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 478,903 shares. The trade had a 2.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/15/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $542.865 per share and a market cap of $507.41Bil. The stock has returned 33.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-book ratio of 6.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.A by 359 shares. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $472090.

On 08/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $450587.748 per share and a market cap of $660.32Bil. The stock has returned 3.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 61.97, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Ruane Cunniff (Trades, Portfolio) bought 626,532 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 2,055,504. The trade had a 1.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 08/15/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $250.31 per share and a market cap of $111.09Bil. The stock has returned -51.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.98 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

