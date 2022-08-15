Mairs and Power recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Minnesota-based Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) manages three mutual funds, the Growth Fund, the Balanced Fund and the Small-Cap Fund. Each is managed according to the same focused long-term investing process that has been the hallmark of the firm since 1931.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 202 stocks valued at a total of $8.34Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.21%), GOOG(6.11%), and UNH(5.10%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 181,729 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 08/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $214 per share and a market cap of $450.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-book ratio of 13.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.34 and a price-sales ratio of 16.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:LLY by 127,268 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $299.95.

On 08/15/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $311.09 per share and a market cap of $295.59Bil. The stock has returned 19.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 50.35, a price-book ratio of 34.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.88 and a price-sales ratio of 9.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) bought 149,031 shares of NYSE:CRM for a total holding of 540,972. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $177.26.

On 08/15/2022, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $189.94 per share and a market cap of $189.04Bil. The stock has returned -24.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 184.46, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 50.76 and a price-sales ratio of 6.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:UNH by 53,029 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $502.32.

On 08/15/2022, UnitedHealth Group Inc traded for a price of $542.865 per share and a market cap of $507.41Bil. The stock has returned 33.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, UnitedHealth Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-book ratio of 6.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 172,588 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $144.62.

On 08/15/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $150.69 per share and a market cap of $85.83Bil. The stock has returned -21.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-book ratio of 6.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

