DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL™ is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic partnership with BoatCrazy.com. Through this partnership BoatCrazy.com will feature display ads for CannazALL™ hemp derived CBD products on its popular network of websites, giving the brand access to their millions of unique monthly visitors, dealers and customers.

The Company believes that the BoatCrazy.com visitor fits a very desirable target demographic of persons who will find CannazALL™ CBD products helpful with a myriad of issues, from pain relief and as a sleep aid, to anxiety relief, general physical and mental wellbeing, and for its popular line of Pet CBD products.

CEO James Ballas states "We are very excited about this development with BoatCrazy.com for our growing line of CannazALL™ CBD WELLNESS products, and we expect continued growth with this new relationship. We look forward to serving the boating community and shipping lots of CannazALL™ products"

CMO Frank Casella adds "We are very pleased to engage with the developers of BoatCrazy.com, with whom we have a long standing relationship. Their business model and achievements in their respective space have been outstanding, and our decision to craft a strategic marketing program with them was an easy decision."

The Company is currently exploring additional strategic partnership and will keep shareholders apprised through further news and Tweets.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannazALL™ seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannazALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL™

CannazALL™ CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL™ CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL™ brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL™ continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL™ offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products @ www.Cannazall.com.

