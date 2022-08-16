CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (TSXV:CMC; OTCQB:CWSFF) ("Cielo" or the "Company"), a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company, provides an operational update on the status and plans for its waste-to-fuel facilities.

Aldersyde Facility - Production Update

On May 12, 2022, the Company announced a change to its capital allocation. In that press release, Cielo announced that the inflationary environment had resulted in cost estimates at least fifty percent higher than anticipated for what Cielo referred to as "Phase II" plans for its facility in Aldersyde, Alberta (the "Aldersyde Facility"). As a result, the Company's plan shifted to focus on its research and development facility (the "R&D Facility") to facilitate its strategy for the design of full-scale waste-to-fuel facilities.

In a press release issued on June 13th, 2022, Cielo provided an update focused on the status of the Aldersyde Facility, confirming the Company's primary focus for the Aldersyde Facility to improve reliability, distillate quality, and better understand constraints so that learnings can be applied to the design of the R&D Facility and future full-scale facilities. Cielo also stated that management would no longer focus or provide guidance on feed production numbers as the Aldersyde Facility in its current state was uneconomical and these numbers are not required to achieve the previously mentioned objectives. Finally, Cielo indicated its plan is to achieve steady state production over a 10-day period followed by a planned outage to inspect equipment.

Since the announcement on June 13th, 2022, Cielo has continued to operate the Aldersyde Facility for those purposes. Cielo has achieved a steady-state run time of 7 days, however attempts to further extend run times (to 10 days) were impeded by constraints of auxiliary systems. The constraints occurred independently of Cielo's conversion process and highlights the requirement for Cielo to enhance the performance and reliability of auxiliary systems, which will be addressed in the design of the R&D facility.

As Cielo is satisfied with its run-time targets and the learnings it has obtained from the Aldersyde Facility to date, Cielo's focus will be to transition its site in Aldersyde to operations of the R&D Facility and cease operations of the Aldersyde Facility in its current state. During the period of March 2022 to mid-August of 2022, 80,000 litres of distillate have been produced. Cielo expects to sell this distillate to a third party.

Ryan Carruthers, EVP of Operations at Cielo states, "We are excited to move further down the path to commercialization and we believe the transition of Aldersyde to the R&D Facility is the most economical and efficient way to accomplish this."

Research & Development Facility - Update

Cielo's R&D Facility is a scaled-down facility and is intended to be the "blueprint" for a full-scale commercial facility (the "Full-Scale Facility"). The purpose of the R&D Facility is to achieve a high degree of detailed performance characteristics, feedstock yields, optimum carrier fluid design, reactor design, catalyst experimentation and a detailed material balance for the system. The R&D Facility is expected to give Cielo the flexibility to experiment with a greater range of pressure and temperature regimes, reactor configurations and catalysts to greatly enhance the quality of the fuel yield. The detailed lab-grade engineering output is expected to facilitate the design of the Full-Scale Facility with predictable performance, capital cost expectations and operating cost metrics.

R&D Project Status

Management is satisfied with the learnings obtained from the Aldersyde Facility, which it will continue to apply to its design and fabrication, and later testing and operation of the R&D Facility. However, management also believes that successful commercialization of Cielo's technology requires further research and economic data focusing on identifying low-cost waste feedstocks that can be successfully converted into value-added products in a manner that is safe and minimizes environmental impact.

Presently, Cielo is authorized by Alberta Environment and Parks (the "AEP") to utilize "wood residuals derived from non-treated wood processing operations" and used motor oil as feedstocks. Demand for wood residuals has increased in recent years to the point where management believes it is no longer viewed as a waste product and can be costly to acquire. As Cielo's mandate is to transform waste into value-added products and to prevent the waste from ending up in a landfill or being incinerated, Cielo has applied to the AEP to amend its existing approval to allow processing of the following additional feedstocks:

Creosote treated railroad ties. Pyrolysis of wood produces creosote, as such the pyrolysis of creosote-treated railroad ties would not introduce any new complications to the process.

Livestock pen shavings, i.e. waste straw, sawdust, and manure generated as waste from bovine and equine source facilities. Lignocellulosic in nature, this feedstock is not materially different from the current wood residual feedstock.

Future AEP amendments and facility modifications may be needed for testing of rubber, plastics and organics. A primary use and purpose of the R&D Facility will be to test these alternate feedstocks and determine optimal conversion parameters and economical data in order to design the Full-Scale Facility. Given the size and the design of the current Aldersyde Facility, Cielo believes that performing this testing with the current facility would be inefficient and uneconomical. The new R&D Facility will be more appropriately designed to enable testing at differing temperatures/pressures/residence times and to be equipped with adequate instrumentation to gather performance data. The new R&D Facility is intended to focus solely on primary thermo-catalytic conversion and not to possess the adjunct distillation and hydrodesulphurization units the current Aldersyde Facility possesses. With the cessation of operations of the current Aldersyde Facility, all processing equipment will be removed from service (apart from the flare system, several tanks, and associated piping, which will be reused as ancillary equipment for the R&D Facility.)

Off-site fabrication of the R&D Facility has commenced, with commissioning expected in calendar Q1 2023, subject to the approval of the AEP.

LIVE WEBINAR - AUGUST 16TH, 2022

Cielo is pleased to remind all investors and other interested parties that it will be holding a corporate live webinar on August 16th, 2022. Cielo's Interim CEO, Ryan Jackson, and Interim CFO, Jasdeep K. Dhaliwal, will be presenting Cielo's story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing Cielo's most recent Investor Presentation. The Company invites all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Time: 2pm ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: [email protected].

For further information please contact:

Ryan Jackson, Interim CEO

Phone: (403) 348-2972

Cielo Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

RB Milestone Group LLC (USA):

Trevor Brucato, Managing Director

Email: [email protected]

New York, NY & Stamford, CT

ABOUT CIELO

