Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services is pleased to announce the company is a recipient of the 2022 Quest for Quality Award for dry load carrier by Logistics Management (LM).

The Quest for Quality Awards are the gold standard for customer satisfaction and performance excellence for carriers, ports and logistics providers worldwide.

“We are honored to be recognized by Logistics Management for our superior customer service and performance,” said Schneider Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Erin Van Zeeland. “Schneider is focused on always delivering for customers and going above and beyond is something we do every day. We listen to not only what our shippers are facing today, but where they will be going with how they want to serve their customers and create a more effective supply chain. We create solutions for today and tomorrow and I think that makes all the difference in the value customers get in working with us.”

Schneider was determined a winner of the Quest for Quality Awards by Logistics Management readers, qualified buyers of transportation and logistics services. The company continues to be recognized year over year for its service.

“Here we are deep into 2022, and it’s still tough to avoid service disruptions—no matter the mode of transport,” said Michael Levans, group editorial director of Peerless Media, the publisher of LM. “However, our latest Quest for Quality results show that the logistics sector has proven to be exceptionally effective in meeting the increasing demands of the market. In fact, it proves that shippers and their carrier partners are now using what they learned during the pandemic to create more flexible supply chains for the future.”

Schneider offers a range of services to meet unique supply chain needs. To learn more about Schneider’s broad portfolio of transportation and logistics services, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fschneider.com%2Four-services.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier multimodal provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply+Chain+Management, Port+Logistics and Logistics+Consulting.

With $5.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider+FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook%2C LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

About the Quest for Quality Awards

To determine the “best of the best,” LM readers—logistics, transportation, and supply chain decision makers—rate carriers, third-party logistics (3PL) service providers and U.S. port operators strictly on the basis of service quality. One of the most notable elements about the Quest for Quality Awards is that it calls these shippers to vote in the genre of services in which they are customers; therefore, they vote for the providers that they believe have best delivered on quality service in specific niches.

This year, LM had 3,851 ballots cast from logistics and supply chain decision makers resulting in 132 transportation and logistics services providers that earned Quest for Quality gold.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005062/en/