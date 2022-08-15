CASTLEGAR, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Karbon-X Corp (OTC PINK:KARX) an innovative carbon marketing and project development company, announced today that the Company has opened a BioCarbon Registry (BCR) account to register multiple verified carbon credit generating projects from the planting of Dipteryx Alata Baru Nut trees to the development of a sustainable charcoal project using the waste biomass from the Dipteryx Alata Baru Nut trees as the medium. The project is being completed through KARX existing partnership with SCS and 4everforest in Bolivia.

KARX and BCR will also explore co-developing a methodology pertaining to the planting of alternative crops such as hemp. The methodologies will be co-developed and will meet the needed criteria to show sequestration of CO2 from the planting of the alternative crop with a focus on additionality and allow verified carbon credits to be issued from such plantings.

"The opening of the BioCarbon Registry account allows Karbon-X and our project partners another source of information to verify carbon credits while using a very secure platform with blockchain tech for credit issuance. I see a long-term relationship developing with the team at the BioCarbon Registry as we share mutually beneficial goals in implementing practices to assist with CO2 reductions globally." said Karbon-X CEO, Chad Clovis.

About Karbon-X Corp

Karbon-X is a tech-based carbon marketing company specializing in selling carbon credits direct to businesses or through an owned APP to the everyday person while investing in projects that have the potential to generate carbon credits and supplies in an online social media community to encourage change and growth of the green economy.

About BioCarbon Registry

BioCarbon Registry is operating in Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, and Turkey providing safe, verified, and compliant verified carbon credits (VCC) from twenty-four registered projects that have issued over 30 million VCC and retired over 23 million VCC. The company has a robust code of ethics and a management team with extraordinary care for the environment.

https://biocarbonregistry.com

On behalf of Karbon-X Corp

For more information, visit https://www.karbon-x.com or contact:

Chad Clovis

[email protected]

+1-250-608-5435

For investor information, please contact:

Marita Dautel

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

+1-250-608-4805

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada or the United States ("forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events, plans or results, and may include information regarding the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, future revenue or performance and capital expenditures, and other information that is not historical information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by the use of terminology such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "pending," "in process," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on the Company's opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances.

