Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of NextEra Energy, Inc. ("NextEra") (NYSE: NEE) breached their fiduciary duties to NextEra and its shareholders.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of NextEra’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage NextEra in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to, and whether NextEra and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On August 5, 2022, the Miami Herald reported that Florida Power & Light, the principal operating subsidiary of NextEra, bankrolled and controlled The Capitolist, a news site aimed at Florida lawmakers, through intermediaries from an Alabama consulting firm, from 2018 through at least 2021.

What You Can Do

If you are a NextEra shareholder, you may have legal claims against NextEra's directors and officers.

