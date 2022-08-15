RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

The Renaissance Group LLC is an investment advisory firm based out of Cincinnati, Ohio. The company was originally established in 1978 and is currently headed by managing partners Paul A. Radomski and Michael E. Schroer. The Renaissance Group LLC, which conducts business as Renaissance Investment Management, has grown from its inception to now operate with 22 employees of which 8 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research both internally and externally, allocating its assets across a wide variety of sectors. The Renaissance Group invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, health care, finance, industrials, and transports sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. In the most recent quarter, The Renaissance Group decided to replace the entirety of its allocations and its top 10 holdings make up approximately 14.3% of its total allocations. The company manages over $4.3 billion in total assets under management spread across over 4,000 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 19 accounts that make up approximately $1.35 billion of its total managed assets. Although The Renaissance Group’s total number of accounts has drastically increased in recent years, jumping from 500 total accounts to almost 4,500 total accounts in 2014, the firm’s total assets under management has been volatile, having once been as high as $5.26 billion back in 2010 and as low as $3.38 billion back in 2013. The company mainly caters to other client types, which alone makes up two thirds of its entire client base. The Renaissance Group offers a variety of strategies including its Large Cap Growth, International Equity, Emerging Markets, and REIT strategies, among others. The company currently operates as a subsidiary of Legacy Banks LLC.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 277 stocks valued at a total of $1.94Bil. The top holdings were GOOGL(2.78%), AAPL(1.71%), and ACGL(1.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NVDA by 114,265 shares. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/15/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $188.56 per share and a market cap of $470.00Bil. The stock has returned -6.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-book ratio of 17.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.26 and a price-sales ratio of 16.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 56,130 shares in NYSE:GWW, giving the stock a 1.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $486.49 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, W.W. Grainger Inc traded for a price of $581.9385 per share and a market cap of $29.45Bil. The stock has returned 33.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, W.W. Grainger Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-book ratio of 13.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 236,777 shares in NAS:PTC, giving the stock a 1.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $107.95 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, PTC Inc traded for a price of $125.12 per share and a market cap of $14.68Bil. The stock has returned -5.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PTC Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-book ratio of 6.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.44 and a price-sales ratio of 7.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, RENAISSANCE GROUP LLC bought 514,549 shares of NAS:ACGL for a total holding of 709,444. The trade had a 1.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.39.

On 08/15/2022, Arch Capital Group Ltd traded for a price of $46.77 per share and a market cap of $17.25Bil. The stock has returned 11.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arch Capital Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.41 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 46,625 shares in NAS:AVGO, giving the stock a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $562.36 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Broadcom Inc traded for a price of $554.63 per share and a market cap of $224.38Bil. The stock has returned 17.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Broadcom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-book ratio of 10.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.26 and a price-sales ratio of 7.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

