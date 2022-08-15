Philippe Laffont recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Coatue Management is a private hedge fund sponsor that is wholly owned by its employees and is headquartered in New York. A former student of Julian Robertson (Trades, Portfolio)'s Tiger Management, Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) founded Coatue in 1999. The firm, which has additional offices in Edison, New Jersey and Menlo Park, California, is best known for its tech-focused hedge fund, providing its services to pooled investment vehicles as well as launching and managing various hedge funds for its clients.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $8.26Bil. The top holdings were TSLA(11.48%), MRNA(9.86%), and RIVN(5.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:RIVN by 11,960,853 shares. The trade had a 4.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.54.

On 08/15/2022, Rivian Automotive Inc traded for a price of $37.2401 per share and a market cap of $33.68Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rivian Automotive Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.81, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.71 and a price-sales ratio of 210.06.

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:DASH by 4,345,311 shares. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.02.

On 08/15/2022, DoorDash Inc traded for a price of $77.16 per share and a market cap of $29.58Bil. The stock has returned -60.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DoorDash Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -56.56 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:SNOW by 1,816,150 shares. The trade had a 3.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $159.54.

On 08/15/2022, Snowflake Inc traded for a price of $170.585 per share and a market cap of $53.95Bil. The stock has returned -41.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating.

In terms of valuation, Snowflake Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -74.98 and a price-sales ratio of 36.83.

During the quarter, Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,215,319 shares of NAS:ENPH for a total holding of 1,366,593. The trade had a 2.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $181.11.

On 08/15/2022, Enphase Energy Inc traded for a price of $301.66 per share and a market cap of $40.78Bil. The stock has returned 72.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enphase Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 210.53, a price-book ratio of 90.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 133.33 and a price-sales ratio of 24.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:V by 1,733,234 shares. The trade had a 2.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 08/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $214 per share and a market cap of $450.99Bil. The stock has returned -7.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-book ratio of 13.84, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.34 and a price-sales ratio of 16.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

