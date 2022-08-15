Chairman of the Board James Lee Appointed Interim CEO

Adjusting Strategy and Focusing Resources to Improve Company Performance

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Alfi Inc.(NASDAQ:ALF) (the "Company"), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, previously announced that its Board of Directors appointed James Lee, the Chairman of the Board, to serve as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer effective July 22, 2022. Mr. Lee will not receive any compensation from the Company for his service as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Lee replaces Peter Bordes as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective July 22, 2022. Mr. Bordes continues to serve as a director of the Company.

Mr. Lee, age 63, has served as Chairman of the Board since October 22, 2021, and a director of the Company since July 2018. Mr. Lee has been the founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lee Aerospace, Inc., a manufacturer of aircraft windshields, full-fuselage builds, and complex composite parts for the aerospace industry, since 1987.

James Lee, Alfi Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board, stated, "We are seeking to deliver improved results. We understand that our shareholders, customers, and partners expect more. We believe that better execution, careful management of costs, prudent capital spending, carefully growing our existing rideshare base and strengthening our software capabilities, among other things, will be important to our success. I have already started working more closely with our executive team and our sales and technical teams in an effort to make appropriate strategy adjustments."

Lee added, "Under the leadership of CW Feril, Sr. Vice President of Operations, we continue to focus on strengthening our rideshare initiative by seeking to enhance our driver installation processes, communications, and payment platform, while striving to build our pipeline of advertisers. We intend to methodically advance the rollout of our AI-enabled intelligent tablets to additional rideshare drivers in our existing major U.S. markets while continuing to make incremental improvements to our software. We expect that this will enable us to increase the number of tablets deployed."

About Alfi, Inc.

Alfi, Inc. provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. Since 2018, Alfi, Inc. has been developing its artificial intelligence advertising platform to deliver targeted advertising in an ethical and privacy-conscious manner. For more information, please visit: https://www.getalfi.com

