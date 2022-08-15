Tekne Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

509 Madison Avenue, Suite 900 New York, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $293.00Mil. The top holdings were PAGS(25.33%), TMUS(18.84%), and SE(16.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Tekne Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SE by 290,180 shares. The trade had a 7.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $85.78.

On 08/15/2022, Sea Ltd traded for a price of $88.16 per share and a market cap of $49.26Bil. The stock has returned -71.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sea Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -26.45 and a price-sales ratio of 4.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Tekne Capital Management, LLC bought 1,398,975 shares of NYSE:PAGS for a total holding of 7,252,558. The trade had a 4.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.42.

On 08/15/2022, PagSeguro Digital Ltd traded for a price of $15.06 per share and a market cap of $4.89Bil. The stock has returned -74.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-book ratio of 2.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.36 and a price-sales ratio of 3.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TMUS by 54,744 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.44.

On 08/15/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $146.035 per share and a market cap of $182.93Bil. The stock has returned 0.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.47, a price-book ratio of 2.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.28 and a price-sales ratio of 2.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 11,199 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.66.

On 08/15/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $91.075 per share and a market cap of $472.73Bil. The stock has returned -19.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-book ratio of 5.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.11 and a price-sales ratio of 7.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Tekne Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BIDU by 6,543 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.16.

On 08/15/2022, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $137.95 per share and a market cap of $47.51Bil. The stock has returned -9.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.16 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.