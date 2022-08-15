Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Mucinno Holding, Inc. Creates Institutional Video and Redesigns its Website

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO).

Mucinno Holding, Inc. is pleased to share its institutional video and new website with the purpose of transmitting the essence, values and vision that is lived day by day in the company.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/712124/MCNO-REBRANDING.pdf

Mucinno Holding, Inc. Rebranding

Contact:

Mucinno Holding, Inc.
[email protected]
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx

SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.



https://www.accesswire.com/712124/Mucinno-Holding-Inc-Creates-Institutional-Video-and-Redesigns-its-Website

