Simcoe Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $726.00Mil. The top holdings were DFIN(15.31%), ABG(14.77%), and MAXR(10.03%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Simcoe Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:OSTK by 578,267 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.

On 08/15/2022, Overstock.com Inc traded for a price of $30.44 per share and a market cap of $1.39Bil. The stock has returned -58.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Overstock.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 2,037,475-share investment in NAS:GOGO. Previously, the stock had a 4.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.03 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Gogo Inc traded for a price of $17.14 per share and a market cap of $2.20Bil. The stock has returned 34.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gogo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.75 and a price-sales ratio of 5.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:WOW by 2,217,659 shares. The trade had a 4.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.06.

On 08/15/2022, WideOpenWest Inc traded for a price of $20.76 per share and a market cap of $1.82Bil. The stock has returned 1.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WideOpenWest Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.27, a price-book ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 2.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 271,420 shares in NYSE:AMN, giving the stock a 4.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.08 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, AMN Healthcare Services Inc traded for a price of $113.05 per share and a market cap of $4.89Bil. The stock has returned 6.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-book ratio of 4.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 545,850 shares in NYSE:THC, giving the stock a 3.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.85 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $66.15 per share and a market cap of $7.13Bil. The stock has returned -5.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-book ratio of 6.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.68 and a price-sales ratio of 0.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

