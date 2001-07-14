NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of innovative, cloud-based healthcare technology solutions, today announced that it will apply to become a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) in a move that underscores the company’s commitment to interoperability. NextGen Healthcare supports more than 100,000 providers with its ambulatory electronic health records (EHR) and practice management (PM) solutions, as well as one-third of health information exchanges (HIEs) across the country, with tools that drive interoperability. The company is the first ambulatory-focused solutions provider to announce its intention to become a QHIN.

Once accepted by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), the government regulating body that oversees QHINs, the designation will enable NextGen Healthcare to participate in a network of organizations that work together on a national scale to share clinical data. Under the model laid out by TEFCA, QHINs will exchange information with other QHINs, facilitating a flow of information that is vital to interoperability.

“Interoperability is the key to whole person health, and NextGen Healthcare is already a leader in facilitating the open exchange of data,” said David Sides, president and chief executive officer of NextGen Healthcare. “With the infrastructure already in place, applying to become a QHIN is the next logical step and aligns with our mission of empowering every member of the care continuum with the data necessary to make the best decisions possible.”

The company’s pledge to interoperability is evidenced through NextGen%26reg%3B+Share, a cloud-based solution that provides access to several national interoperability networks, in addition to other key services. This secure platform enables NextGen Healthcare to successfully establish a QHIN—drawing on the company’s years of experience as an implementer of the Carequality interoperability framework. Today, NextGen Healthcare facilitates the exchange of tens of millions of health-related documents each month via national network exchanges. Further illustrating the company’s interoperability leadership and in line with guidance set forth by the 21st Century Cures Act, the company announced earlier this year that NextGen® Enterprise was the first complete ambulatory EHR to receive 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification from the ONC.

Once established, QHINs will support the exchange of treatment, payment, public health and other healthcare-related data. NextGen Healthcare’s QHIN would be vendor agnostic, meaning it could support the company’s clients as well as users of other EHR systems, HIEs, HIT technology developers and other healthcare participants.

To learn more about NextGen Healthcare’s interoperability efforts, tune in to a webinar on Aug. 16 at 9 a.m. PST, “A Glimpse Into the Future of HIE: Deep Dive Into the Next Phase on National Network Connectivity.”

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

