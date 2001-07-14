Lincoln+Financial+Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) today announced the launch of Stadion’s StoryLine Dynamic, a Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA) program, built in collaboration with Stadion+Money+Management.

The QDIA program is designed to evolve with plan participants and transition their investments to a more custom, personalized allocation strategy as they near retirement age. Built with Stadion’s technology, this solution combines a target date fund (TDF) for younger individuals with Stadion’s StoryLine managed account service for participants aged 50 and older.

“Throughout a participant’s retirement journey their needs change, and StoryLine Dynamic is designed to evolve to meet their needs,” said Ralph Ferraro, senior vice president, president of Retirement Plan Services, Lincoln Financial Group. “This new offering will allow plan sponsors to offer a more robust, customized retirement solution for participants who are not as actively engaged in making investment decisions to help them achieve better retirement outcomes.”

Through this solution, plan participants can benefit from professional asset allocation that can adapt to their specific needs as they near retirement – something many participants wish they understood better. According to research from Lincoln Financial, more than a third of plan participants report not understanding what investments to choose or how to manage investments as they age1.

“Expanding our solution with Lincoln Financial demonstrates our joint commitment to offering services that help people prepare for retirement,” said Todd Lacey, Chief Revenue Officer for Stadion Money Management and Smart. “Stadion’s technology provides a way for Lincoln Financial to facilitate a dynamic QDIA program.”

Stadion+Money+Management (recently acquired by Smart, a global savings and investments technology provider) is a managed account provider offering personalized retirement services to plan sponsors and their participants.

For more information, click here.

Investment advisory and portfolio management services offered through StoryLine are provided exclusively by Stadion Money Management which is neither an affiliate nor a member of the Lincoln Financial Group. Lincoln Financial solely provides recordkeeping and administrative services with respect to the retirement plans and their participants and does not provide investment advice or recommendations.

