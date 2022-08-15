Sarah Ketterer recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) is the chief executive officer at Causeway, fundamental portfolio manager, and is responsible for investment research across all sectors. She co-founded the firm in June 2001 and is a member of the operating committee.

From 1996 to 2001, Ketterer worked for the Hotchkis & Wiley division of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (HW-MLIM). At HW-MLIM, she was a managing director and co-head of the firm’s HW-MLIM International and Global Value team. From 1990 to 1996, Ketterer was a portfolio manager at Hotchkis & Wiley, where she founded the International Equity product.

Ketterer earned a BA in economics and political science from Stanford University and an MBA from the Tuck School, Dartmouth College. She is currently a member of the Stanford University Board of Trustees, a board member of the Los Angeles World Affairs Council and Town Hall, chair of the investment committee for the Music Center Foundation, and serves on the Girls Who Invest President’s Council.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 81 stocks valued at a total of $4.01Bil. The top holdings were CNI(14.22%), RYAAY(11.32%), and TSM(6.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,497,774 shares of NYSE:CNI for a total holding of 5,070,035. The trade had a 7.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.14.

On 08/15/2022, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $127.97 per share and a market cap of $87.61Bil. The stock has returned 21.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-book ratio of 5.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.26 and a price-sales ratio of 7.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:GOOG by 18,487 shares. The trade had a 1.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $122.9 per share and a market cap of $1,599.28Bil. The stock has returned -11.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-book ratio of 6.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.00 and a price-sales ratio of 5.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 1,236,279 shares in NYSE:WFC, giving the stock a 1.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $43.96 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Wells Fargo & Co traded for a price of $45.6026 per share and a market cap of $173.08Bil. The stock has returned -7.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wells Fargo & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:WRK by 897,400 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.03.

On 08/15/2022, WestRock Co traded for a price of $42.01 per share and a market cap of $10.70Bil. The stock has returned -15.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WestRock Co has a price-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-book ratio of 0.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:INFY by 1,511,252 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.97.

On 08/15/2022, Infosys Ltd traded for a price of $20.12 per share and a market cap of $84.10Bil. The stock has returned -13.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Infosys Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-book ratio of 9.18, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.93 and a price-sales ratio of 5.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

