Louis Moore Bacon recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) (born 1956) is an American hedge fund manager and trader who uses a global macro strategy to invest in the markets. Bacon is considered one of the top 100 traders of the 20th century. He is the manager of a leading New York City-based hedge fund, Moore Capital Management, which he founded in 1989.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 688 stocks valued at a total of $3.77Bil. The top holdings were TLT(12.19%), XLP(2.44%), and XLE(2.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 4,000,000 shares in NAS:TLT, giving the stock a 12.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.33 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $116.01 per share and a market cap of $25.30Bil. The stock has returned -20.58% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,263,480 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 1,271,740. The trade had a 2.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.59.

On 08/15/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $76.1 per share and a market cap of $16.40Bil. The stock has returned 7.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a price-book ratio of 5.55.

During the quarter, Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,098,950 shares of ARCA:XLU for a total holding of 1,105,000. The trade had a 2.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.92.

On 08/15/2022, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $77.12 per share and a market cap of $17.60Bil. The stock has returned 15.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a price-book ratio of 2.42.

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in ARCA:HYG by 506,000 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.87.

On 08/15/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.965 per share and a market cap of $15.72Bil. The stock has returned -5.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.64.

The guru established a new position worth 191,763 shares in NYSE:V, giving the stock a 1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $206.91 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $216.075 per share and a market cap of $455.24Bil. The stock has returned -6.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-book ratio of 13.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.57 and a price-sales ratio of 16.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.