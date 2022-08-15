Alan Fournier recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) used to manage the Pennant Master Fund, Pennant Windward Master Fund, Broadway Gate Master Fund, Ltd. and Pennant General Partner, LLC. Previously, Mr. Fournier was the partner responsible for global equity investments at Appaloosa Management L.P.

He began his investment career at Sanford C. Bernstein in 1988. Before entering the investment management industry, Mr. Fournier spent five years in technology system sales for Digital Equipment Corporation, where he was a national account manager.In 2018, Mr. Fournier decided to return clients’ capital after a period of lackluster returns and converted his firm to a family office.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 17 stocks valued at a total of $232.00Mil. The top holdings were GOOGL(23.52%), DISH(16.69%), and MU(13.85%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) bought 17,300 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 500,000. The trade had a 16.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/15/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $121.95 per share and a market cap of $1,599.72Bil. The stock has returned -11.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-book ratio of 6.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.01 and a price-sales ratio of 6.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) bought 100,000 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 234,000. The trade had a 4.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/15/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $142.9352 per share and a market cap of $1,457.13Bil. The stock has returned -13.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 128.17, a price-book ratio of 11.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.01 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) bought 585,000 shares of NAS:DISH for a total holding of 2,155,883. The trade had a 4.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.36.

On 08/15/2022, DISH Network Corp traded for a price of $20.125 per share and a market cap of $10.72Bil. The stock has returned -52.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DISH Network Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-book ratio of 0.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.00 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Alan Fournier (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:AR by 350,000 shares. The trade had a 4.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.48.

On 08/15/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $38.92 per share and a market cap of $11.94Bil. The stock has returned 209.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 100,000-share investment in NAS:ATVI. Previously, the stock had a 3.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.83 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $80.5 per share and a market cap of $62.98Bil. The stock has returned -3.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-book ratio of 3.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.06 and a price-sales ratio of 8.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

