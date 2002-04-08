Agreement will help strengthen the charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in El Salvador and provide a path to more sustainable transportation

Miami, Fla., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced an agreement with AES El Salvador to deploy 50 IQ 200 fast Level 2 chargers in various regions of El Salvador over the next few years. The agreement will accelerate El Salvador’s transition towards cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

The Blink chargers will be connected to the advanced Blink Network platform, allowing drivers to locate networked charging stations and utilize the Blink Charging Mobile App. The Blink Network also offers a management portal for administrators to access each charger’s usage information in real time.

"We are excited to work with AES El Salvador in this forward-thinking venture,” said Juan Carlos Barahona, Sr. Director Global Operations at Blink Charging. “As the number of EVs in Latin America is estimated to double each year over the next eight years, more public and private charging stations will be required to support this accelerated growth. Blink Charging believes in the power of strategic alliances to encourage this growth, and we are proud to establish this alliance with AES.”

AES, through its Solutions Division, will lead the installation of modern, medium and fast charging stations in strategic locations of its business partners, such as hotels, restaurants, supermarkets, shopping centers, universities, parks and private parking lots.

"Without a doubt, these efforts will be strengthened by the extensive experience of Blink Charging through the strategic alliance that we celebrate today. We will work together to establish an entire network of charging stations in different parts of the country so that users of this means of transportation can trust that they will always have a safe and nearby charging station," said Abraham Bichara, Executive President of AES El Salvador.

Both companies highlighted that, to promote more environmentally friendly driving and guarantee its sustainability over time, alliances that allow such development and expansion are needed.

With this alliance, AES El Salvador, working with Blink Charging, solidifies its commitment to innovation through electric mobility, thus providing the sustainable and environmentally viable energy solutions that El Salvador needs to accelerate the future of energy.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. ( BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 51,000 charging ports across 25 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

About AES El Salvador

Since 2019, AES El Salvador, through its Solutions Division, has been promoting electromobility in the country. To date, it has installed 12 charging stations, 4 of them in places of public access. It also has an operational fleet of 15 electric vehicles and plans to expand to 19 by the end of this year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the acquisition of SemaConnect, as well as Blink Charging’s ability to integrate the acquired business within expected timeframes and to achieve the revenue, cost savings and earnings levels from such acquisition at or above the levels projected, and those other risks described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

[email protected]

Blink Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

855-313-8187