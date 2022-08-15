Dodge & Cox recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Dodge & Cox was founded in 1930 by Van Duyn Dodge and E. Morris Cox. The firm employs a team research approach in making investment decisions. The investment decisions are made by the Investment Policy Committees, and while the members of these committees may change over time, the firm aims to preserve the continuity of its investing philosophy, research and culture.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 210 stocks valued at a total of $143.99Bil. The top holdings were OXY(4.02%), SCHW(3.47%), and WFC(3.35%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dodge & Cox’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Dodge & Cox bought 18,569,368 shares of NYSE:GE for a total holding of 28,966,680. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.99.

On 08/15/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $79.68 per share and a market cap of $87.42Bil. The stock has returned -23.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NAS:SNY by 15,009,442 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.05.

On 08/15/2022, Sanofi SA traded for a price of $44.04 per share and a market cap of $110.16Bil. The stock has returned -11.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sanofi SA has a price-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-book ratio of 1.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.00 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NYSE:HPQ by 18,751,801 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.7.

On 08/15/2022, HP Inc traded for a price of $34.5 per share and a market cap of $35.68Bil. The stock has returned 22.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 6,245,114 shares in NYSE:FIS, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $99.35 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $102.845 per share and a market cap of $62.56Bil. The stock has returned -21.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.56, a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Dodge & Cox reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 8,650,020 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.11.

On 08/15/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $74.65 per share and a market cap of $159.09Bil. The stock has returned 13.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-book ratio of 4.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

