Paul Tudor Jones recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) II, founder and chief investment officer of Boston-based Tudor Investment Group, is one of the pioneers of the modern-day hedge fund industry. Jones began his career in the cotton pits before forming the firm in 1980. The guru was eager to create a firm differentiated by a steadfast dedication to client objectives and guided by strong ethics and values.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2043 stocks valued at a total of $3.81Bil. The top holdings were Y(2.01%), EEM(1.64%), and BHVN(1.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,095,570-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 2.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,371,802-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 2.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.77 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $63.73 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) bought 83,831 shares of NYSE:Y for a total holding of 91,832. The trade had a 1.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $836.63.

On 08/15/2022, Alleghany Corp traded for a price of $839.44 per share and a market cap of $11.30Bil. The stock has returned 22.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alleghany Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.52 and a price-sales ratio of 0.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,534,891 shares of ARCA:EEM for a total holding of 1,561,299. The trade had a 1.61% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.73.

On 08/15/2022, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.87 per share and a market cap of $26.65Bil. The stock has returned -19.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

The guru established a new position worth 327,735 shares in NYSE:BHVN, giving the stock a 1.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.59 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd traded for a price of $147.97 per share and a market cap of $10.58Bil. The stock has returned 26.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -14.86 and a price-sales ratio of 11.82.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.