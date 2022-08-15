Resolution Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 30 stocks valued at a total of $6.65Bil. The top holdings were PLD(10.32%), WELL(10.12%), and INVH(9.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Resolution Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:ARE by 1,123,508 shares. The trade had a 2.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $170.2.

On 08/15/2022, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc traded for a price of $170.12 per share and a market cap of $27.75Bil. The stock has returned -15.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 91.93, a price-book ratio of 1.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.79 and a price-sales ratio of 11.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 6,142,092 shares in FRA:HT0, giving the stock a 2.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of €25.84 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of €25.52 per share and a market cap of €9.90Bil. The stock has returned 5.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 119.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.15 and a price-sales ratio of 6.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Resolution Capital Ltd bought 3,679,192 shares of NYSE:INVH for a total holding of 17,703,018. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $38.16.

On 08/15/2022, Invitation Homes Inc traded for a price of $39.7 per share and a market cap of $24.23Bil. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invitation Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.66, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.90 and a price-sales ratio of 11.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:SWCH by 5,356,260 shares. The trade had a 1.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.29.

On 08/15/2022, Switch Inc traded for a price of $33.97 per share and a market cap of $5.33Bil. The stock has returned 42.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Switch Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-book ratio of 6.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.15 and a price-sales ratio of 8.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 827,460 shares. The trade had a 1.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.62.

On 08/15/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $138.255 per share and a market cap of $102.34Bil. The stock has returned 6.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-book ratio of 2.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.11 and a price-sales ratio of 21.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

