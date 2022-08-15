Bulldog Investors, LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 325 stocks valued at a total of $362.00Mil. The top holdings were GAM(3.22%), STEW(3.01%), and TWN(2.28%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bulldog Investors, LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bulldog Investors, LLP bought 81,192 shares of NYSE:TWN for a total holding of 327,977. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.87.

On 08/15/2022, Taiwan Fund Inc traded for a price of $26.39 per share and a market cap of $197.15Mil. The stock has returned -23.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Fund Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 2.60, a price-book ratio of 0.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.52.

The guru established a new position worth 455,224 shares in NAS:RENEU, giving the stock a 1.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.99 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Cartesian Growth Corp II traded for a price of $10.05 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cartesian Growth Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a price-book ratio of 9990.71.

Bulldog Investors, LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:GOAC by 327,941 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.94.

On 08/15/2022, GO Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10 per share and a market cap of $719.47Mil. The stock has returned 2.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GO Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.07, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.92.

The guru sold out of their 319,546-share investment in NYSE:OACB. Previously, the stock had a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.85 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Oaktree Acquisition Corp II traded for a price of $9.38 per share and a market cap of $293.13Mil. The stock has returned -5.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oaktree Acquisition Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-book ratio of 1.28 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -63.06.

During the quarter, Bulldog Investors, LLP bought 290,021 shares of NAS:TSIB for a total holding of 307,368. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.79.

On 08/15/2022, Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II traded for a price of $9.86 per share and a market cap of $369.75Mil. The stock has returned 1.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -116.58.

