Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

P.O. BOX 9053 CLEARWATER, FL 33758-9053

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 668 stocks valued at a total of $706.00Mil. The top holdings were TUG(20.76%), VV(6.96%), and SHY(5.57%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 6,165,960 shares in NAS:TUG, giving the stock a 20.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.58 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, STF Tactical Growth ETF traded for a price of $25.53 per share and a market cap of $156.37Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, STF Tactical Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a price-book ratio of 6.15.

During the quarter, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 282,620 shares of ARCA:VV for a total holding of 285,256. The trade had a 6.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $187.32.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard Large Cap ETF traded for a price of $196.66 per share and a market cap of $26.98Bil. The stock has returned -4.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Large Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a price-book ratio of 3.59.

The guru established a new position worth 474,881 shares in NAS:SHY, giving the stock a 5.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.74 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $82.609 per share and a market cap of $26.48Bil. The stock has returned -3.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 316,295 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 319,300. The trade had a 3.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.71.

On 08/15/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.3999 per share and a market cap of $84.68Bil. The stock has returned -9.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Transamerica Financial Advisors, Inc. bought 177,458 shares of ARCA:TIP for a total holding of 178,005. The trade had a 2.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $115.73.

On 08/15/2022, iShares TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $115.4773 per share and a market cap of $29.87Bil. The stock has returned -4.70% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.