CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. is an investment management firm based out of Atlanta, Georgia. The company was originally established in 1980 and has since expanded its operations to include an additional location in Ponte Vedra, Florida. Crawford Investment Counsel is owned by its employees and is currently headed by founder John H. Crawford, who is still with the company today acting as its CIO. The company conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. Crawford Investment Counsel invests in the public equity and fixed income markets within the U.S. using a bottom up investment approach, benchmarking its performances against the Russell 1000 Value, S&P 500, and Barclays Capital indexes. The company invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, consumer discretionary, information technology, industrials, consumer staples, and energy sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Crawford Investment Counsel holds its allocations an average of approximately 19 quarters and, in the most recent quarter, has had a relatively low turnover rate of 5.33%. The company operates with 41 employees of which 18 are investment professionals. Crawford Investment Counsel oversees over $4.1 billion in total assets under management spread across almost 2,000 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 9 which make up a minor $51 million of its managed assets. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total assets under management growing significantly from just over $2 billion back in 2010 to over twice that amount today. Crawford Investment Counsel offers a variety of mutual funds including its Dividend Growth, Dividend Opportunity, and Dividend Yield funds.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 273 stocks valued at a total of $4.52Bil. The top holdings were ABBV(3.52%), MSFT(3.30%), and KO(2.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 587,047 shares of NAS:HAS for a total holding of 833,492. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.56.

On 08/15/2022, Hasbro Inc traded for a price of $80.57 per share and a market cap of $11.13Bil. The stock has returned -16.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hasbro Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-book ratio of 3.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NAS:TXN by 233,593 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.47.

On 08/15/2022, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $185.37 per share and a market cap of $169.47Bil. The stock has returned 0.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 12.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.20 and a price-sales ratio of 8.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC reduced their investment in NAS:SBUX by 459,353 shares. The trade had a 0.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.03.

On 08/15/2022, Starbucks Corp traded for a price of $89.0801 per share and a market cap of $102.19Bil. The stock has returned -22.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Starbucks Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.61 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, CRAWFORD INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC bought 297,892 shares of NYSE:TEL for a total holding of 403,955. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.99.

On 08/15/2022, TE Connectivity Ltd traded for a price of $137.24 per share and a market cap of $43.88Bil. The stock has returned -8.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TE Connectivity Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-book ratio of 4.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 333,261 shares in NAS:GILD, giving the stock a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.87 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $66.02 per share and a market cap of $82.78Bil. The stock has returned -3.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-book ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.99 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

