Broad Run Investment Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 24 stocks valued at a total of $1.10Bil. The top holdings were AMT(11.71%), BAM(11.49%), and MKL(10.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Broad Run Investment Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NVR by 8,105 shares. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4263.53.

On 08/15/2022, NVR Inc traded for a price of $4421.25 per share and a market cap of $14.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVR Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-book ratio of 4.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 667,726 shares in NAS:SHEN, giving the stock a 1.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.61 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co traded for a price of $24.26 per share and a market cap of $1.21Bil. The stock has returned -19.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a price-earnings ratio of 1.36, a price-book ratio of 1.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.03 and a price-sales ratio of 4.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AMT by 72,352 shares. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.93.

On 08/15/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $281.975 per share and a market cap of $131.23Bil. The stock has returned 1.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-book ratio of 18.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.20 and a price-sales ratio of 12.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BAM by 270,342 shares. The trade had a 1.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.69.

On 08/15/2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc traded for a price of $53.15 per share and a market cap of $87.22Bil. The stock has returned -5.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Broad Run Investment Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MKL by 9,984 shares. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1373.85.

On 08/15/2022, Markel Corp traded for a price of $1229.66 per share and a market cap of $16.64Bil. The stock has returned -3.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Markel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 698.90, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 16.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.51.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

