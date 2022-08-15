Johnson Financial Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

555 MAIN STREET RACINE, WI 53403

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 708 stocks valued at a total of $1.40Bil. The top holdings were IVV(20.15%), ACWX(10.08%), and JOUT(7.15%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Johnson Financial Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Johnson Financial Group, Inc. bought 599,649 shares of NAS:IEF for a total holding of 600,190. The trade had a 4.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.23.

On 08/15/2022, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $104.015 per share and a market cap of $23.51Bil. The stock has returned -10.13% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Johnson Financial Group, Inc. bought 419,215 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 425,181. The trade had a 3.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.22.

On 08/15/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.11 per share and a market cap of $29.17Bil. The stock has returned -6.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Johnson Financial Group, Inc. bought 221,810 shares of BATS:GVI for a total holding of 261,327. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.72.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $106.425 per share and a market cap of $2.41Bil. The stock has returned -6.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Johnson Financial Group, Inc. bought 187,461 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 201,648. The trade had a 1.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.25.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $103.28 per share and a market cap of $84.03Bil. The stock has returned -9.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Johnson Financial Group, Inc. bought 331,023 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 1,162,196. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.92.

On 08/15/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $60.1 per share and a market cap of $28.73Bil. The stock has returned -15.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a price-book ratio of 1.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.