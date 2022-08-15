Aristotle Capital Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 175 stocks valued at a total of $47.48Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.08%), CTVA(3.35%), and DHR(2.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aristotle Capital Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC bought 12,277,026 shares of NYSE:SONY for a total holding of 13,263,531. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.79.

On 08/15/2022, Sony Group Corp traded for a price of $87.01 per share and a market cap of $107.68Bil. The stock has returned -14.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sony Group Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC bought 13,778,087 shares of NYSE:ALC for a total holding of 14,621,710. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.06.

On 08/15/2022, Alcon Inc traded for a price of $69.53 per share and a market cap of $33.84Bil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alcon Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 74.80, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 39.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.12 and a price-sales ratio of 3.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 5,282,642 shares in NAS:ADSK, giving the stock a 1.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $192.65 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $234.22 per share and a market cap of $50.92Bil. The stock has returned -29.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 106.54, a price-book ratio of 74.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 60.57 and a price-sales ratio of 11.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Aristotle Capital Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TWTR by 20,338,502 shares. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.83.

On 08/15/2022, Twitter Inc traded for a price of $44.56 per share and a market cap of $34.09Bil. The stock has returned -31.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twitter Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 55.43 and a price-sales ratio of 6.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Aristotle Capital Management, LLC bought 79,893,272 shares of NYSE:MUFG for a total holding of 81,608,672. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.77.

On 08/15/2022, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc traded for a price of $5.415 per share and a market cap of $67.50Bil. The stock has returned 1.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-book ratio of 0.54, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.19, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

