LASRY MARC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $50.00Mil. The top holdings were AMPY(33.70%), ALX(17.27%), and PARA(17.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LASRY MARC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 12,537,317-share investment in NYSE:DO. Previously, the stock had a 50.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.47 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc traded for a price of $6.845 per share and a market cap of $693.95Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -142.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The guru sold out of their 1,261,493-share investment in NYSE:VST. Previously, the stock had a 16.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.69 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $25.94 per share and a market cap of $10.82Bil. The stock has returned 44.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, LASRY MARC bought 78,329 shares of NAS:IMPL for a total holding of 408,329. The trade had a 1.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.29.

On 08/15/2022, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $7.8838 per share and a market cap of $179.72Mil. The stock has returned -45.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.21 and a price-sales ratio of 73.16.

The guru sold out of their 23,203-share investment in NYSE:GPOR. Previously, the stock had a 1.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.71 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Gulfport Energy Corp traded for a price of $88.07 per share and a market cap of $1.74Bil. The stock has returned 32.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gulfport Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 3,875 shares in NAS:XELA, giving the stock a 1.09% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.48 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Exela Technologies Inc traded for a price of $1.45 per share and a market cap of $32.04Mil. The stock has returned -97.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exela Technologies Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

