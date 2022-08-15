CoreCommodity Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 155 stocks valued at a total of $381.00Mil. The top holdings were CF(3.13%), FMC(2.86%), and HRL(2.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CoreCommodity Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CoreCommodity Management, LLC bought 936,376 shares of NYSE:GFI for a total holding of 950,128. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.

On 08/15/2022, Gold Fields Ltd traded for a price of $9.26 per share and a market cap of $8.24Bil. The stock has returned 8.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gold Fields Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-book ratio of 2.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 96,254 shares in NYSE:TSN, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $89.59 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Tyson Foods Inc traded for a price of $81.91 per share and a market cap of $29.47Bil. The stock has returned 2.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.32 and a price-sales ratio of 0.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CoreCommodity Management, LLC bought 161,810 shares of NYSE:HRL for a total holding of 189,556. The trade had a 2.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.93.

On 08/15/2022, Hormel Foods Corp traded for a price of $50.36 per share and a market cap of $27.46Bil. The stock has returned 11.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hormel Foods Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.99 and a price-sales ratio of 2.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, CoreCommodity Management, LLC bought 101,286 shares of NYSE:DAR for a total holding of 137,952. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.

On 08/15/2022, Darling Ingredients Inc traded for a price of $76.536 per share and a market cap of $12.27Bil. The stock has returned -2.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Darling Ingredients Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-book ratio of 3.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

CoreCommodity Management, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 67,944 shares. The trade had a 1.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.2.

On 08/15/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $89.52 per share and a market cap of $48.26Bil. The stock has returned 43.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-book ratio of 1.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

