Essex Woodlands Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

21 WATERWAY AVE THE WOODLANDS, TX 77380

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 9 stocks valued at a total of $242.00Mil. The top holdings were BVS(34.10%), MDXG(33.59%), and EYPT(13.63%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Essex Woodlands Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Essex Woodlands Management, Inc. bought 249,473 shares of NAS:TELA for a total holding of 3,565,709. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $8.36.

On 08/15/2022, TELA Bio Inc traded for a price of $9.03 per share and a market cap of $130.04Mil. The stock has returned -34.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TELA Bio Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.88 and a price-sales ratio of 3.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 296,416-share investment in NAS:AXGN. Previously, the stock had a 0.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.63 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Axogen Inc traded for a price of $11.21 per share and a market cap of $469.77Mil. The stock has returned -30.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Axogen Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -18.46 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Essex Woodlands Management, Inc. bought 38,961 shares of NAS:MDXG for a total holding of 23,415,584. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $4.89.

On 08/15/2022, MiMedx Group Inc traded for a price of $4.16 per share and a market cap of $471.48Mil. The stock has returned -65.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MiMedx Group Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -43.51 and a price-sales ratio of 1.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,992,526 shares in NYSE:SONX, giving the stock a 2.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.99 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Sonendo Inc traded for a price of $1.475 per share and a market cap of $39.39Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sonendo Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -0.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.02.

During the quarter, Essex Woodlands Management, Inc. bought 8,751,601 shares of NAS:VERO for a total holding of 21,169,457. The trade had a 2.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.74.

On 08/15/2022, Venus Concept Inc traded for a price of $0.4719 per share and a market cap of $30.72Mil. The stock has returned -76.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Venus Concept Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.87 and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.