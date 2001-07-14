Jackson+Financial+Inc.1 (NYSE: JXN) (Jackson®) announced that Andrea (“Andi”) Goodrich has joined the company as senior vice president, corporate law and corporate secretary, effective immediately. She reports directly to Carrie Chelko, executive vice president and general counsel for Jackson, and will lead a legal team responsible for board operations, corporate law, contracts, disclosure and reporting, governance, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property and securities.

“Andi is an accomplished lawyer and I am excited that she has joined our organization,” said Chelko. “The depth and breadth of Andi’s public company experience, coupled with a track record of effective leadership, will complement the team of professionals and subject matter experts in Jackson’s legal department. I am confident that her addition will better position Jackson to advance its business strategies following a successful first year as an independent, public company.”

Prior to joining Jackson, Goodrich served in similar roles for both Lincoln Financial Group and Johnson Controls (formerly Tyco International). Goodrich was also a partner at Alston and Bird after beginning her career more than 25 years ago as a law clerk. She graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics, and earned a juris doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Through the use of our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences, we strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

Visit investors.jackson.com to view information regarding Jackson Financial Inc. We use this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to our investors, some of which may contain material previously non-public information.

*SQM (Service Quality Measurement Group) Contact Center Awards Program for 2004 and 2006-2021, for the financial services industry. (To achieve world-class certification, 80% or more of call-center customers surveyed must have rated their experience as very satisfied, the highest rating possible).

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

______________________________

1 Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. holding company and the direct parent of Jackson Holdings LLC (JHLLC). The wholly owned subsidiaries of JHLLC include Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Brooke Life Insurance Company, PPM America, Inc. and Jackson National Asset Management, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005488/en/