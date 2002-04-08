DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR), today announced that Chris Walters, Chief Executive Officer and Marc Mehlman, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday August 24, 2022 at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Blucora’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 3:45 PM CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website: http://www.blucora.com.



About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.



The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.



If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or [email protected].

About Blucora®

Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR) is a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. Blucora operates in two segments (i) wealth management, through its Avantax Wealth Management and Avantax Planning Partners brands, with a collective $77 billion in total client assets as of June 30, 2022 and (ii) tax software, through its TaxAct business, a market leader in tax software with over 3 million consumer users and approximately 21,000 professional users in 2022. With integrated tax-focused software and wealth management, Blucora is uniquely positioned to assist our customers in achieving better long-term outcomes via holistic, tax-advantaged solutions. For more information on Blucora, visit www.blucora.com.



Source: Blucora

Blucora Investor Relations

Dee Littrell (972) 870-6463

[email protected]