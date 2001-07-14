Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN), announced that its Kaman Precision Products Fuzing division located in Middletown, Connecticut, has received an award from The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) for the Standoff Land Attack Missile Expanded Response (SLAM-ER) program. Kaman is contracted to support engineering for obsolescence redesign and production of 650 safe and arming fuze systems for the SLAM-ER advanced precision-guided, air-launched cruise missile. This award has a total value of approximately $38 million and secures deliveries in support of the SLAM-ER program through 2028.

Kaman’s workforce of highly-skilled engineers, technicians, assemblers, and support personnel in Middletown will support this program. “We are excited to support Boeing and NAVAIR on this vital program and are committed to delivering safe and arming devices in support of U.S. allies,” stated Darlene Smith, vice president and general manager of the Kaman Precision Products Segment.

Kaman Precision Products Fuzing, a division of Kaman, possesses extensive knowledge of energetics and explosives for complex electro-mechanical devices. The experience and detailed product knowledge has established Kaman as a world class production and test facility. Kaman designs and manufactures missile and bomb fuzes that are highly reliable and recognized throughout the defense industry.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial, and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our heavy lift K-MAX® manned helicopter, the K-MAX TITAN unmanned helicopter and the KARGO UAV unmanned aerial system, a purpose built autonomous medium lift logistics vehicle. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

