Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, will be attending SafelyYou’s Inaugural Silicon Valley Senior Living Summit on August 29 – 31, 2022 and participating on the Capital Partner panel on August 30, 2022, at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel in Menlo Park, California.

About Sabra

