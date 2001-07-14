Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in SafelyYou's Inaugural Silicon Valley Senior Living Summit

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, will be attending SafelyYou’s Inaugural Silicon Valley Senior Living Summit on August 29 – 31, 2022 and participating on the Capital Partner panel on August 30, 2022, at the Rosewood Sand Hill hotel in Menlo Park, California.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220815005004r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005004/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles