LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) ( UNIT) announced today that is has been recognized with a Great Place to Work Certification™ for 2022. This is the 5th consecutive year Uniti has received this certification, which is based on feedback utilizing a two-step process that includes workforce analysis and direct employee feedback.



“At Uniti, we get to do important work every day that makes a difference and sets us apart from others. Our culture and the commitment of our employees make Uniti a great place to work, and it’s the reason we have continued to be recognized each year since we first obtained certification in 2018,” said Heather Fell, Director, Human Resources.

During the evaluation process for 2022 certification, 85% of Uniti employees completed the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Survey, marking a 13% increase in participation over the previous year. The survey prompts employees to respond to a series of statements that measure sentiment across more than 20 focus areas.

The 2022 results showed score increases across all focus areas, with the largest gains in:

Integrity (+7%)

Intimacy (+6%)

Pride (+6%)

Corporate Image (+6%)

Camaraderie (+6%)



“Our employee experience is a top priority at Uniti, and we were thrilled to see our focus reflected in this year’s results, with almost 90% of employees agreeing that Uniti is a great place to work,” Fell said. “When our employees were asked what makes Uniti a uniquely great place to work, they cited family environment, leadership engagement, focus on diversity and inclusion, and the ability to make a difference. It’s really a testament to our culture.”

To learn more, watch the 2022 Great Place to Work announcement video or visit uniti.com.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2022, Uniti owns approximately 133,000 fiber route miles, 7.8 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best list published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work For All™.

