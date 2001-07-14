Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) will announce its third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET). A conference call to discuss the results will be held on October 14, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. (ET).

Dial-in details as well as live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions, and individuals. For more information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220815005137/en/