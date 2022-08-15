Warren Buffett recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is the most respected and successful investor in history, having been called "The Oracle of Omaha" for his impressive investing prowess. Buffett studied under the legendary Benjamin Graham at Columbia University; Graham had a major impact on Buffett's life and investment strategies. Buffett is Chairman of the miraculous Berkshire Hathaway, which he built from a textile company into a major insurance conglomerate.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $300.13Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(40.76%), BAC(10.48%), and KO(8.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,942,900 shares of NYSE:OXY for a total holding of 181,684,791. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.7.

On 08/15/2022, Occidental Petroleum Corp traded for a price of $64.34 per share and a market cap of $59.93Bil. The stock has returned 150.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Occidental Petroleum Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) bought 21,030,580 shares of NYSE:ALLY for a total holding of 30,000,000. The trade had a 0.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.

On 08/15/2022, Ally Financial Inc traded for a price of $35.67 per share and a market cap of $11.01Bil. The stock has returned -32.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ally Financial Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.13, a price-book ratio of 0.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,878,909 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 894,802,319. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/15/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $173.19 per share and a market cap of $2,783.29Bil. The stock has returned 16.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-book ratio of 47.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.67 and a price-sales ratio of 7.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) bought 4,085,928 shares of NAS:ATVI for a total holding of 68,401,150. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.83.

On 08/15/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $80.73 per share and a market cap of $63.16Bil. The stock has returned -3.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-book ratio of 3.46, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.12 and a price-sales ratio of 8.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,262,032 shares of NYSE:CVX for a total holding of 161,440,149. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 08/15/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $156.81 per share and a market cap of $306.95Bil. The stock has returned 59.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-book ratio of 2.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.58 and a price-sales ratio of 1.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.