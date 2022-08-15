David Einhorn recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) is president of Greenlight Capital, a value-oriented investment advisor founded in 1996. The hedge fund is based in New York.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $1.29Bil. The top holdings were GRBK(25.93%), BHF(11.16%), and AAWW(6.37%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NAS:CHNG by 2,278,830 shares. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.32.

On 08/15/2022, Change Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $24.76 per share and a market cap of $8.13Bil. The stock has returned 15.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Change Healthcare Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.84 and a price-sales ratio of 2.29.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CC by 1,441,814 shares. The trade had a 2.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.7.

On 08/15/2022, The Chemours Co traded for a price of $36.38 per share and a market cap of $5.64Bil. The stock has returned 8.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Chemours Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.80, a price-book ratio of 4.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:TECK by 963,400 shares. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.47.

On 08/15/2022, Teck Resources Ltd traded for a price of $33.71 per share and a market cap of $17.87Bil. The stock has returned 48.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teck Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-book ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) bought 481,898 shares of NAS:AAWW for a total holding of 1,327,898. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.64.

On 08/15/2022, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $99.77 per share and a market cap of $2.83Bil. The stock has returned 30.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.30 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,953,000 shares of NYSE:KD for a total holding of 5,373,400. The trade had a 2.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.66.

On 08/15/2022, Kyndryl Holdings Inc traded for a price of $11.12 per share and a market cap of $2.52Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -122.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

