Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event: Deutsche Bank 2022 Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:15 a.m. PDT / 11:15 a.m EDT

Event: Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. PDT / 10:30 a.m EDT

Event: Evercore ISI 2nd Annual TMT Conference

Date: Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. PDT / 1:30 p.m EDT

Event: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 9:15 a.m. PDT / 12:15 p.m EDT

These management presentations will be available as live webcasts, accessible through Western Digital's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

