Daniel Loeb recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Daniel S. Loeb founded Third Point LLC in 1995 and leads the firm’s research activities, portfolio, and risk management. He is well known for his public letters in which he criticizes company CEOs or other investment managers.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 58 stocks valued at a total of $4.23Bil. The top holdings were PCG(15.45%), DHR(13.80%), and S(11.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 960,000-share investment in NYSE:SPGI. Previously, the stock had a 5.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $357.34 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, S&P Global Inc traded for a price of $391.09 per share and a market cap of $130.43Bil. The stock has returned -10.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.24 and a price-sales ratio of 11.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 725,000-share investment in NAS:INTU. Previously, the stock had a 4.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $415.14 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $489.23 per share and a market cap of $138.00Bil. The stock has returned -9.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-book ratio of 8.14, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.70 and a price-sales ratio of 10.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio) bought 3,870,000 shares of NYSE:OVV for a total holding of 6,120,000. The trade had a 4.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.58.

On 08/15/2022, Ovintiv Inc traded for a price of $49.36 per share and a market cap of $12.55Bil. The stock has returned 106.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovintiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,985,000 shares in NYSE:CL, giving the stock a 3.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.16 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Colgate-Palmolive Co traded for a price of $81.24 per share and a market cap of $67.76Bil. The stock has returned 4.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Colgate-Palmolive Co has a price-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-book ratio of 404.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.91 and a price-sales ratio of 3.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 8,360,000-share investment in NYSE:AVTR. Previously, the stock had a 3.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.25 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Avantor Inc traded for a price of $28.81 per share and a market cap of $19.42Bil. The stock has returned -25.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avantor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-book ratio of 4.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.78 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

