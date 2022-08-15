Bill Ackman recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

William Ackman, co-investment manager for hedge-fund group Gotham Partners LP, formed Pershing Square in November 2003 with $54 million raised from three investors. Ackman got his start in the real estate business, where he worked for his father prior to starting Gotham.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 7 stocks valued at a total of $7.46Bil. The top holdings were LOW(23.89%), CMG(19.36%), and QSR(16.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,109,965-share investment in NAS:NFLX. Previously, the stock had a 11.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $224.13 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $249.11 per share and a market cap of $110.78Bil. The stock has returned -51.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.40, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CMG by 9,517 shares. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1396.12.

On 08/15/2022, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc traded for a price of $1692.03 per share and a market cap of $46.98Bil. The stock has returned -10.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 63.37, a price-book ratio of 21.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.69 and a price-sales ratio of 5.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:HLT by 43,685 shares. The trade had a 0.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $138.58.

On 08/15/2022, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc traded for a price of $137.02 per share and a market cap of $37.58Bil. The stock has returned 12.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 39.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.72 and a price-sales ratio of 5.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:DPZ by 6,719 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $370.5.

On 08/15/2022, Domino's Pizza Inc traded for a price of $410.86 per share and a market cap of $14.74Bil. The stock has returned -19.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Domino's Pizza Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.27 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:QSR by 41,990 shares. The trade had a 0.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.57.

On 08/15/2022, Restaurant Brands International Inc traded for a price of $60.53 per share and a market cap of $18.51Bil. The stock has returned -4.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Restaurant Brands International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-book ratio of 8.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 231.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.35 and a price-sales ratio of 4.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

