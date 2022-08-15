Bill Gates recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) is one of the smartest businessmen in the world. He founded Microsoft in 1975 alongside his partner Paul Allen and grew it to be one of the world's largest software developers. Thanks to the success of Microsoft, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) was the richest man for 15 consecutive years. The portfolio we track here before June 2009 is called Cascade Investment, which is the personal portfolio of Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio). Since June 2009, the portfolio we track is for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $17.68Bil. The top holdings were BRK.B(53.56%), WM(16.12%), and CAT(7.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) bought 6,003,166 shares of NYSE:BRK.B for a total holding of 34,689,845. The trade had a 9.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 08/15/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $302.82 per share and a market cap of $666.73Bil. The stock has returned 5.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 62.57, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CNI by 2,787,539 shares. The trade had a 1.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.14.

On 08/15/2022, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $127.32 per share and a market cap of $87.04Bil. The stock has returned 20.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-book ratio of 5.15, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.17 and a price-sales ratio of 7.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.04, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio) bought 314,259 shares of NYSE:MSGS for a total holding of 592,406. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $162.56.

On 08/15/2022, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp traded for a price of $159.94 per share and a market cap of $3.87Bil. The stock has returned 3.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 53.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 106.08 and a price-sales ratio of 4.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 520,000 shares in NYSE:CVNA, giving the stock a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.66 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Carvana Co traded for a price of $51 per share and a market cap of $5.40Bil. The stock has returned -85.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carvana Co has a price-book ratio of 10.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 2,500,000 shares in NAS:VRM, giving the stock a 0.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $1.59 during the quarter.

On 08/15/2022, Vroom Inc traded for a price of $1.9 per share and a market cap of $262.41Mil. The stock has returned -93.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vroom Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.89 and a price-sales ratio of 0.08.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

